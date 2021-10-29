Siyam World opens to first guests in the Maldives

A bold new world of possibilities has arrived in the Maldives’ Noonu Atoll, with the official opening of Siyam World.

A quirky, carefree playground promising an array of accommodation options and “never-seen-before” experiences across land, sea and sky, the location claims to offer a striking new vision for a Maldivian holiday.

The managing director of Sun Siyam Resorts, Ahmed Siyam, stated: “This island is one of the most unique products we have developed as a group, a game changer and record breaker in every way, there will be no resort that can measure up in terms of never-seen-before experiences, the abundance of space and the variety of accommodation.

“We are excited to welcome our very first guests at Siyam World and looking forward to deliver an unforgettable holiday experience for everyone.”

Forging its own path away from the mainstream, Siyam World is on a mission to bring guests the broadest offering of inimitable experiences and pioneering concepts ever seen in the Maldives.

Uncompromisingly quirky with a fun-loving attitude, a deep-rooted soul, and a unique approach to everything, Siyam World is one of the largest natural islands in the Maldives to boast a resort and show-stopping residences.

It is a 54-hectare haven blessed with more than four kilometres of white sandy beaches and six kilometres of house reef.

Siyam World is located in the popular Noonu Atoll, a mere 40 minutes’ direct seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, and also accessible via a 30-minute domestic flight to Maafaru Airport followed by a ten-minute speedboat trip.

More Information

Sun Siyam Resorts is owned and managed by a 100 per cent Maldivian company.

Ahmed Siyam Mohamed founded the company in 1990.

He is the chairman and managing director of the Sun Siyam Group, a diverse collective of companies proudly based in the Maldives.