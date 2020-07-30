Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas to open in September

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas will debut in the Seychelles this September with the rebranding of Maia Luxury Resort & Spa.

Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas will represent the brand’s launch in the archipelago.

Located on Mahé, the largest of the Seychelles islands and just a short drive from the international airport, the resort can be found on the south west coast amongst 30 acres of forest garden, nestled between the island’s unique granite rocks and Anse Louis Beach.

The award-winning resort offers 30 secluded private villas, each with a dedicated villa host available 24-hours a day for the duration of the stay.

Designed by Bill Bensley and Lek Bunnag, the resort is regarded as one of Bensley’s favourite projects, with architecture and gardens designed to blend seamlessly with the tropical island landscape.

Asian architectural influences abound and are reflected in the distinctive thatching, carved natural stone, precious woods and delicate metal work.

Set around a peninsula overlooking white sands or perched between greenery and granite, each of the 250 sqm private villas is positioned to afford views and privacy.

“The addition of the iconic Maia Luxury Resort & Spa to the Anantara portfolio, will mark the brand’s debut in the beautiful Seychelles islands and will represent an elevated level of luxury for discerning travellers in this corner of paradise.

“Without question Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas will become one of Anantara’s flagship properties and joins our existing portfolio of stunning Indian Ocean resorts,” commented Dillip Rajakarier, chief executive of Minor Hotels and Minor International, parent company of Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas.

Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas will be the brand’s first property in the Seychelles and the seventh in the Indian Ocean, joining the two resorts in Sri Lanka, one in Mauritius and three in the Maldives.