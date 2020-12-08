Hehir to lead Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

Ritz-Carlton has appointed Mark Hehir to the role of general manager at the upcoming Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands.

The property is set to open in quarter two of 2021.

With more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and 20 years of experience in the Maldives, Hehir is an accomplished resort executive in the region.

Born and raised in Australia, Hehir worked in his home country as well as in Europe, Asia and the Indian Ocean region but came to the know the Maldives region by chance.

His first role in the region was with the pre-opening team of Hilton Rangali Island (now Conrad Maldives) and he enjoyed his time in the picturesque destination so much that he decided to stay there for three years before working at Hilton Tokyo and Kuala Lumpur.

Following his time at Hilton, Hehir found his way back to the Maldives and took on his first general manager role at Huvafen Fushi by Per Aquum.

His next journey took him to the renowned brand, Anantara to open two luxury resorts in Bali and Thailand.

Returning to the Maldives for the third time, Hehir worked at One & Only Reethi Rah as the general manager for four years before becoming the chief executive officer, partner and curator at the Small Maldives Island Co, which manages the two Baa Atoll resorts in the Maldives.

“I am so thrilled to continue my Maldivian journey with the debut of the Ritz-Carlton brand in the region,” said Hehir.

“This resort will redefine the luxury experience and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the wonderful and hardworking Ladies and Gentlemen of the resort towards a successful opening in the coming months.”

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, is accepting bookings from June.

The resort will offer guests a truly luxurious Maldivian experience with white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons, coral reefs teeming with marine life and outstanding guest services for which the Ritz-Carlton brand is known.