Skinners takes up leadership of Dukes London

Mayfair hotel Dukes London has appointed Paul Skinner as the new general manager.

He will take up the role on September 2nd.

With a career in catering and hospitality spanning 27 years, Skinner joins the five-star hotel from Jumeriah Carlton Tower, London, where he has held the position of operations director.

His extensive experience in the luxury hospitality and tourism industry in a top London hotel will stand him in good stead for his role as General Manager at Dukes London.

Reporting to the owning office, Skinner will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the hotel; as well as being a figurehead for Dukes London, his role will ensure that both behind the scenes and front of house activity runs smoothly, while maintaining a motivated team, happy guests and a healthy profit.

Chief executive of Dukes London, Bin Sulayem, said: “The team and I are delighted to welcome Paul to the Dukes family.

“I’m sure that Paul will help Dukes London to maintain and enhance its reputation, delivering world-class service and exceptional guest experiences at the hotel.”

Tucked away within the heart of London’s West End, Dukes London is a private and welcoming venue.

In existence for over 110 years, Dukes London has become a British landmark and hosts a wealth of history, from its ivy filled courtyard dated 1532 to the tales of its past elite guests.

Of his new appointment, Skinner said: “I am delighted to be joining Dukes London; the hotel is a prestigious establishment and has a long tradition of providing luxury service and hospitality for its customers.

“It is an honour to be appointed as the general manager, and I very much look forward to commencing my position in September.”