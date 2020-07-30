Eid Al Adha staycation offer from Dukes the Palm

Dukes the Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, has launched offers for Eid Al Adha.

Prices start from AED600+ per night, with some AED250 credit fully redeemable against food and beverage across the resort, as well as a complimentary gourmet breakfast at the Great British Restaurant.

The offer includes a Deluxe Room, access to the exclusive private beach and infinity pool at the hotel.

During the stay, food and beverage credit can be redeemed at the award-winning restaurant Khyber, known for its authentic Indian cuisine or West 14th Steakhouse.

The new all-inclusive promotion with rates starting from AED799 for two adults per night includes a stay in a room with views across the Palm Jumeirah, gourmet breakfast in the all-day dining Great British Restaurant, as well as a three-course set menu lunch and dinner at West 14th Steakhouse.

Across weekends, guests have the choice of Khyber for dinner.

In addition, an unlimited selection of house beverages will be served during meals.

Guests can avail the unbeatable offer until September 30th.