Dukes London takes afternoon tea to new heights

With the quintessentially British tradition remaining as popular as ever, Dukes London has curated a quirky selection of teas with a twist to celebrate Afternoon Tea Week.

With over 3.5 million vegans in the UK and the nation’s increasing appetite for plant-based eating, it’s official: veganism is here to stay.

Dukes London sees no reason why being vegan means you should miss out on the delights of a traditional afternoon tea and it seems that the public are in agreement, with bookings for alternative afternoon teas skyrocketing.

Now available in the Mayfair hotel’s elegant drawing room or conservatory, plant-based eaters can enjoy Dukes London’s Vegan Afternoon Tea offers a spread of delicious plant-based treats for £35 per person.

Choose between a selection of sandwiches including mustard and apple slaw; grilled courgette and olive tapenade; hummus, cucumber and avocado; and vegan cheese and fig chutney.

For those with a sweet tooth, indulge in delicious vegan scones and pastries that come with your choice of tea, served every day from noon.

Playing on the infamous connection with the martini and Dukes London, the hotel has created the MarTEAni Afternoon Tea in partnership with the East India Company; comprising three beautifully crafted mini martinis as well as an assortment of tasty treats.

Available daily, from 12:00-18:00 in the Dukes drawing room and costing £48 per person, guests will be able to enjoy this quintessentially British custom… with a twist!

Each of the martinis will be a mix of the East India Company Gin and infused vermouths.

There will be a Black Pepper & Citrus Martini to pair with the sandwiches, a Victoria Plum to pair with the scones and finally a Spiced Karak Tea Martini with an infused vermouth using the East India Company’s first romance tea, a black tea with fruits and flower petals to pair with the pastries/sweets.

More Information

Afternoon Tea Week 2019 runs form August 12th-18th.