Dukes the Palm honoured by Dubai authorities

Dukes the Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel has received a recognition from Dubai police headquarters on for maintaining the highest levels of hygiene and safety amid the Covid-19 global pandemic.

In immediate response to Dubai Health Authorities instructions, Dubai Municipality Guideline and with the support of Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing, the property have developed the ‘We Care About You’ program.

Implement across the Barcelo Hotels Group, it is designed to ensure the highest level of safety via strict hygiene protocols.

It is used in all areas of the hotel operation.

These efforts have resulted in a relaxing and safe environment for guests from the moment they arrive to the hotel - where the journey starts!

Dukes the Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel will continue to deliver a great product, provide exceptional service and remain approachable to offer an unforgettable stay.