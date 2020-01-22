Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Dukes the Palm, Dubai

Located on the shores of the Arabian Gulf, with unparalleled views of the dazzling Dubai Marina skyline, Dukes the Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel has unveiled two new dining offers.

Guests are invited to visit at Khyber or the West 14th Steakhouse to enjoy a romantic coastal dining experience like no other.

Set to enhance the magic of Valentine’s Day, couples are able to book the perfect beach-side dinner throughout next month.

With the cool waves lapping in the scenic background, couples can indulge in a finely crafted three-course set menu and a bottle of premium grape, as they raise a glass to cherished memories and an unforgettable evening.

Set upon a dreamy table on the five-star property’s expansive private beach, the menu will include a tantalizing starter, a main, and a dreamy dessert.

Couples looking for that extra spice on Valentine’s Day can make their way up to the world-famous North Indian restaurant, Khyber.

For AED 399 per couple, guests will be treated to a lavish yet wholesome dinner paired with a bottle of sparkling grape. Menu highlights include zesty starters, mouth-watering North Indian mains, and delectable desserts curated just for this special occasion.

At AED 499 per couple, they can also take advantage of West 14th Steakhouse’s special Valentine’s Day offer that includes a sumptuous set menu for two, featuring tantalizing appetizers, prime cuts of tender steak, and a decadent dessert, accompanied by a bottle of sparkling grape.

Guests can romance their loved ones with a dinner under the stars or an intimate affair at the heart of the Palm, highlighted by uninterrupted skyline views and seamless British hospitality.

Whether celebrating the start of a new chapter or a milestone of years together for a special anniversary, Dukes the Palm is the ideal place for couples to create treasured memories.