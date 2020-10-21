Dukes the Palm debuts new staycation offering

Dukes the Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel is offering a top staycation deal in Dubai as the weather begins to cool for the winter season.

Located on the Palm Jumeirah, the property is the perfect place to find some relaxation after a difficult few months.

Rates start from Dhs550 per night for a deluxe room and deal includes free breakfast for two at Great British Restaurant.

Staycationers will also be treated to Dhs250 credit per room, per night, which is redeemable against food and drinks, plus exclusive access to the private luxury beach.

There is also the fully-equipped gym, the kids’ club, a swish infinity pool, a lazy river and a unique indoor pool.

The hotel also boasts a prime location and is just minutes away from Palm Jumeirah’s massive Nakheel Mall which is home to shops, restaurants, a swish cinema and kid-friendly attractions, plus the newly opened Palm West Beach.