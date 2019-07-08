Wilderness Safaris Jao Camp debuts new spa

Wilderness Safaris Jao Camp, located in the north-western Okavango Delta, has rejuvenated its health and wellness offering through its new spa.

“Visiting Jao is therapy in itself, given its tranquil wilderness location in the heart of this World Heritage Site.

“However, a treatment in our new spa – tucked away beneath palm trees in a tranquil location – is bound to further inspire our guests to fully appreciate Jao’s extraordinary holistic offering, which seamlessly reflects the health of the Delta’s ecosystem,” said co-owner of the Jao Reserve, Cathy Kays.

The interiors of the two new round treatment rooms have been finished with an impressive construction of saligna laminated beams, rosewood-clad ceilings and rosewood floors.

“The sense of space and the view of the massive saligna beams whilst lying on your back on the massage bed is truly spectacular”, added Kays.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have taken great care to create an extraordinary space that not only evokes a sense of calm but brings nature inside.”

The upgraded wellness area also includes a reception area with a nail bar, allowing guests to enjoy manicures and pedicures in a more social setting, while appreciating the fabulous views.

The mesh stacking doors allow for the rooms to open up fully in good weather, or remain closed in winter to keep out the chill.

A typical day exploring the Delta sees guests outdoors on game drive vehicles, boats or even on foot, searching out the wildlife of the area.

For those looking to continue the active theme of their stay, a well-equipped gym, built on the edge of the island, presents stunning Okavango views, while the main pool, with its unique canopy pavilion and waterfall, projects out into the floodplain.