Dukes the Palm launches first ever all-inclusive offer

Dukes the Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, has launched its first-ever all-inclusive package, for the ultimate staycation getaway.

Guests are invited to enter a world where British charm meets cosmopolitan luxury at the base of the Palm Jumeirah.

Nestled in an exclusive location on the coast of the Persian Gulf, the resort boasts a magnificent private beach and unparalleled Dubai Marina views.

Guests can experience British luxury in each of the 566 well-appointed rooms, all classically designed and elegantly detailed.

Starting from AED1,000, the all-inclusive package allows guests to enjoy a wide variety of cuisines and global brands of beverages available at all food and beverage outlets, including Great British Restaurant, West 14th and Khyber.

Guests can sip unlimited beverages which basking in the sunshine at expansive infinity pool or taking a ride on the lazy river.

Those looking for some action and adventure can try the array of watersports on offer, and families will be pleased to take advantage of the Dukesy Kids Club.