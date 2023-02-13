Shaggy & Sting will headline St. Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival

The St. Lucia Tourism Authority has announced the headliners for the 2023 St. Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival, to be held islandwide from May 5 to 14.

While billed as a jazz festival, the event, now in its 30th year, features performers in an array of different genres, including hip-hop, reggae, soca, pop and world beats.

The festival kicks off on May 5 with reggae artists Shenseea and Kes the Band. Other artists slated to perform include pianist and composer Gustavo Casenave, Buju Banton, Bunji Garlin, Fay Ann Lyons, Rema, Ayra Starr, CKay and Kizz Daniel. Organizers will also host a tribute to Saint Lucia’s Luther Francois, dubbed the Godfather of Saint Lucian jazz. The festival concludes with a Mother’s Day performance by the headliners Sting and Shaggy.

During the entire festival, there will be community-based events across the island, emphasizing the jazz and arts scenes.

The arts side of the festival will be held under the theme “Art and the City” from May 7 to 11 and includes visual and literary arts, theater and fashion. There will be craft and souvenir markets and a variety of events at area parks.

Pigeon Island National Park is the setting for the festival’s musical performances, while arts events will take place in several spots: Derek Walcott Square, William Peter Boulevard, Constitution Park, Pointe Seraphine and Serenity Park.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 15.

“The 2023 St. Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival promises to be the best yet, as we continue our tradition of hosting the Caribbean’s premier jazz and arts event. The Festival will showcase music, the performing arts, fine arts, Creole cuisine and the effervescence of Saint Lucia’s creative industries,” said minister of tourism Ernest Hilaire.