Saint Lucia’s Têt Rouge Resort Debuts Luxurious New Villas

Têt Rouge Resort on the idyllic Eastern Caribbean island of Saint Lucia, celebrated the new year in style with the debut of two luxurious new villas, Gone Tropical and Infinity. Reservations for the new two-bedroom villas opened on January 3 further elevating the guest experience at the charming adults-only resort.

Nestled beneath the verdant slopes of the island’s UNESCO World Heritage-listed Gros Piton with views across the Caribbean Sea to neighbouring St Vincent, the villas are stylishly furnished and equipped for seamless indoor/outdoor living. Both villas have a full state of the art kitchen, spacious living room, opulent bathrooms, two luxurious bedrooms, and incredible uninterrupted views of the Caribbean Sea.

Perfectly positioned for exploring the surrounding rainforest and attractions of St Lucia, the villas are just a short walk from the start of the Gros Piton hiking trail and the silver sands of Anse L’Ivrogne. Even better, all of the facilities of Tet Rouge Resort are on the doorstep.

To celebrate the completion of the Gone Tropical and Infinity Villas, Tet Rouge is offering a special introductory package for stays with the following included in the rates:

Complimentary round trip airport transfers from Hewanorra International airport

Complimentary bottle of red wine and bottle of white wine

Complimentary couple’s massage for each couple

Complimentary shuttle to Anse L’Ivrogne beach

Rates start at US$1455 per night excluding tax and service charge, for a minimum three night stay and maximum occupancy of four adults.

A cozy retreat, with only six deluxe sea-view suites in addition to the two new villas, Têt Rouge Resort offers a personalised stay for each guest and a serene adults-only escape without the bustle of a busy hotel.

Situated between Saint Lucia’s UNESCO World Heritage-listed Gros Piton and the Caribbean Sea, travellers have a host of hiking, snorkelling and rainforest adventures on their doorstep. A pool side restaurant, amazing 40 feet saltwater infinity pool with a swim-up bar and stunning views of neighbouring Saint Vincent, exclusive spa treatments, yoga classes, private dinners on the beach and lush tropical gardens are just a few of the amenities this petit and chic four-star high end boutique resort offers. The resort also has its own luxury catamaran for private sunset sailing and exhilarating day trips, and is just a short stroll from the beautiful silver sands of Anse L’Ivrogne beach at the base of the Gros Piton.

St Lucia has long been a favourite destination for travellers with romance and adventure in mind. With direct flights from Miami, Charlotte, Philadelphia and Dallas on American Airlines, New York and Newark on Jet Blue, Atlanta on Delta, Toronto on Air Canada, and London on Virgin Atlantic and British Airways, Saint Lucia and Têt Rouge Resort are just a short hop away.

For more information and booking, visit the Têt Rouge Resort website www.tetrouge.com, or telephone reservations on 1-758-487-5051 & 1-758-384-5561 or email [email protected]