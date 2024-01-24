Saint Lucia’s Leading 5-Star Resort Takes Love To New Heights With New Valentine’s Day Package Starting At 250,000 Dollars, Featuring Private Jet, Helicopter, And Catamaran Experiences!

This Valentine’s Day, Windjammer Landing Resort & Residences is elevating romance to new heights with a private charter to Saint Lucia from anywhere in the world. Couples will experience the epitome of luxury as they jet set to one of the world’s most romantic islands.

This exclusive Valentine’s Day on Cloud 9 Package commences with a personalised private charter experience on Planet 9 Private Air, featuring a customised culinary presentation, over-the-top luxury amenities, and a few surprises, ensuring couples relax aboard their private luxury jet.

Lovers will be transported to the luxurious Windjammer Landing for an all-inclusive stay in a two-bedroom Ocean Point Residence with a private infinity pool, breathtaking views, and a dedicated 24/7 personal butler.

This once-in-a-lifetime romantic getaway includes a personalised itinerary with exhilarating and relaxing experiences like an Island Helicopter Tour, Candlelit Dinner, Private Yacht Excursion, In-Villa Spa retreat, and other VIP Island Experiences!

To celebrate the milestone, couples will take home a personalised gift of diamond jewellery, along with photos and videos captured by a dedicated photographer, preserving the experience for years to come.

Valentine’s Day on Cloud 9 Package includes treats like a Private Jet Charter with Planet 9, a 6-night stay in an Ocean Point Residence, and a luxury all-inclusive experience with unlimited food & drinks at seven restaurants and four bars.

Indulge in an Island Helicopter Tour, Candlelit Cliffside Dinner, Private Yacht Expedition, Exclusive In-Villa Spa Retreat, VIP Island Excursions, and receive a bespoke piece of Diamond Jewelry. A dedicated team of photographers ensures every moment is captured for everlasting memories.

Starting at USD 250,000, this extraordinary package promises an unrivalled blend of opulence, romance, and personalised adventure at the Windjammer Landing Resort & Residences.

Travel must be booked by 1st February 2024. Reservations can be made by calling the resort directly at 1-877-522-0722 or email [email protected].