Soley Kouche, St Lucia’s Newest Caribbean-View Dining Experience Opens for Business

Overlooking the sparkling Caribbean Sea and with stunning views of neighbouring St Vincent, Soley Kouche brings bistro-style Mediterranean dining to St Lucia’s picturesque south west coast.

Opened on October 25, Soley Kouche, which means sunset in Creole, has been nearly three years in the making and features a state-of-the-art open kitchen and seating for 120 guests all within walking distance of the island’s UNESCO World Heritage-listed Gros Piton. A chocolate lab is also planned for phase two of the development utilising locally grown cocoa.

With a menu devised by part-owner, Chef Juan Bochenski, Soley Kouche’s concept has taken inspiration from Club 55 in St Tropez (France), PerciaSacchi in Palermo (Sicily) and Elements of Milos, Miami (USA). With St Lucia’s fertile soil and sudden deep waters, there is an abundance of seafood from Bonito, mahi mahi, and red snapper as well as delicious seasonal fruits and vegetables such as mangos and avocados, sour oranges, and root vegetables—all of which are showcased in the dishes created for Soley Kouche.

Lunch features healthy salads with grains, grilled seafood, light crudités, pasta dishes, wood fired pizzas and provincial Mediterranean influences, while dinner creations include grilled meats and seafood, house made pastas, and Tuscan style creations. Diners can choose to enjoy their meals at the bar counter tables, inside, alfresco in the mushroom-shaped, private cabanas, or at the chef’s table where the theatre, light and interaction of the open kitchen provides incredible entertainment.

“This is an exciting new concept for St Lucia and it has been a real pleasure being involved in bringing Soley Kouche to fruition,” said Chef Juan who has worked in some of the finest restaurants around the world including the Michelin star Chez Nico in London, La Taillevent in France, the Marque and Four in Hand Bistro in Australia, Jumby Bay, Antigua, and Cuisinart Resorts, Anguilla. “We will be taking maximum advantage of the abundance to be found in St Lucia thanks to the tropical climate. There are so many local, seasonal ingredients available all year round which means the dishes we create will be market-fresh and evolve accordingly.”

Soley Kouche also neighbours Tet Rouge, a charming six-suite adults-only resort, whose owners have also been instrumental in the restaurant’s development.

“Soley Kouche will bring an elevated dining experience to the south west corner of St Lucia and provide guests of Tet Rouge and other neighbouring resorts with yet another unique culinary experience,” said Tet Rouge owner, Diana Moldovan. “The location is beautiful and Chef Juan has created a menu that is equal to the amazing views and showcases the very best produce St Lucia has to offer.”