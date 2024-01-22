Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival Announces Lineup for 2024

The Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival returns with more than 30 performances including Pure Jazz, Kingdom Gospel, Caribbean Fusion and

World Beats, from April 30 to May 12, 2024.

This year will see headline performances from pop rock legends Air Supply, along with Davido, Machel Montano, Samara Joy, Beres Hammond, Jon Secada and Chloe Bailey.

Spanning classic jazz to world beats, the 2024 Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival will again attract thousands of visitors from around the world with a lineup of genres including Afro beats, jazz, rock, gospel, Soca, reggae, Zouk, pop and an array of cultural beats and exciting rhythms. The iconic and historic Pigeon Island National Park is the waterside backdrop for the open air performances.

“Building on three decades of star-studded performances that attract visitors from around the world, the 2024 Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival continues our tradition of creating and hosting the Caribbean’s premier jazz and arts event. This year promises an eclectic mix of must-see artists across genres from Soca to jazz to World Beats to pop, while also showcasing fine arts and Saint Lucia’s creative industries,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire.

The Lineup

As of January 18, 2024, the musical lineup is as follows, with more details to be announced:

ADVERTISEMENT

April 30 - Opening Night: Caribbean superstars from the region including the greatest voice in the Soca industry, Voice the Artiste and His Band from Trinidad; Jamaican reggae sensation Romain Virgo; and Singer-songwriter, Rapper TeeJay from Jamaica and the Saint Lucia Allstars.

May 4-7 - Entertainment & Community Jazz: Explore authentic Saint Lucian culture across the island with an eclectic mix of events; showcase performances include American bassist and composer John Patitucci; and Saint Lucian composer and pan player Allison Marquis.

Wednesday, May 8 - Kingdom Gospel Night: An evening of praise and song, headlined by the award-winning international gospel singer Minister Donnie McClurkin; with performances from one of the foremost Caribbean gospel music performers Nigella St. Clair-Daniel; the captivating Marvia Providence; and Carlene Davis from Jamaica.

Thursday, May 9 - Pure Jazz: Another night of jazz, which also features the most impressive modern women of the genre: Vaughnette Bigford with rich earthy jazz vocals; Samara Joy, double Grammy Award winner and the youngest jazz virtuoso vocalist of this era; Christa Bailey and Shannon Pinel adding local talent to the lineup.

Friday, May 10 - Caribbean Fusion: A vibrant mix of Caribbean beats, with Saint Lucia’s foremost reggae artist Meshach; the entertaining Ezra D’Fun Machine and Invasion band; the undisputed “King of Soca” Machel Montano; and living reggae legend Beres Hammond.

Saturday, May 11 - World Beats: Travel the world with an eclectic mix of Caribbean and global acts; the versatile Saint Lucian singer-songwriter Arthur Allain; the acclaimed New York-based Haitian Konpa band VAYB; Grammy Award-winning best-selling Latin music artist Jon Secada; American singer-songwriter, record producer and actress, R&B Star Chlöe Bailey backed by Saint Lucia’s biggest party band DYP; Afrobeat sensation Joeboy; and Afrobeat megastar and multiple Grammy nominee Nigerian-American Davido.

Sunday, May 12 - The Ultimate Celebration on Mother’s Day: The festival peaks with a nostalgic collection of greatest hits and soft rock anthems delivered by A-list performers of international acclaim. The electrifying Carl Gustave; the soulful Michele Henderson out of DOminica, and prolific Saint Lucian saxophonist Augustin “Jab” Duplessis start the excitement. Adding to The Ultimate celebration, 12-time Grammy Award-winning American singer, songwriter, and record producer Babyface will perform. Topping the bill for the Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival is Air Supply, one of world’s best-selling rock ‘n’ roll groups with seven consecutive top five hits, known for dozens of chart-toppers including ‘I’m All Out of Love’ and their number one single ‘The One That You Love’.

The arts scene in Saint Lucia will be celebrated beginning April 30 and continue throughout the Festival. With the continuing theme from 2023 of Art and the City, the flagship event is centred around the artwork of world famous Saint Lucian artist Llewellyn Xavier. Visitors, festival goers and art fans are in for a treat as more than 1,000 pieces will be on display making it the largest one-person exhibition in Saint Lucia’s history. “Poems from Saint Lucia; Cold Fire and The Saint Lucia Chronicles will showcase exclusive, never-before-seen works. Llewellyn Xavier’s work is featured in museums around the globe, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Smithsonian Institution, and the Victoria and Albert Museum, among others.

Art and the City features five categories of events that include Art Square at Derek Walcott Square, with culinary experiences and musical performances in a Sculpture Park with a return of the Big Pan Project, a lively musical and cultural performance. Two works will celebrate Theatre & Dance, including “Origins or Genesis by dance company Silver Shadow Performing Arts Company and the play “A Woman’s Songbook, The Jazz and Arts Edition”. Art is Sacred at The Cathedral will showcase unique artistic expressions within the walls of the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception. Spoken Word at La Place Carenage Waterfront will be curated by Headphunk and feature regional and Saint Lucian talent. Adding an educational component, the Conversations Series at University of the West Indies Open Campus offers the opportunity to explore open discussions with fellow artists, network and share knowledge.

Ticketing and packages will be available from February at www.stlucia.org/jazz.