Cap Maison Is the First Hotel in Saint Lucia to Be Invited to Join Relais & Châteaux

Cap Maison, the luxury boutique resort and spa in Saint Lucia announces that it has become a Relais & Châteaux Hotel. It is the first establishment on the island to join the coveted association and is one of only a handful in the Caribbean.

In order to be considered for the marque Cap Maison had to meet the association’s criteria of excellence and outstanding cuisine, as well as sharing its core values of local focus, humanity, sharing and commitment.

Cap Maison’s General Manager Ross Stevenson, who has been at the helm since the hotel first opened in 2008 says:

“Relais & Châteaux is an association I have admired for a long while and I am delighted that we have become a member of their group of distinguished independent hotels.

“This is the culmination of a journey that has seen our restaurant The Cliff at Cap, led by the talented Chef Craig Jones receive great reviews for his refined French-Caribbean fusion cuisine. Our priority has always been on personalised service, staff training and retention, and we have recently refurbished all our communal areas and suites to ensure a comfortable, stylish and elegant stay for our guests.”

Laurent Gardinier, President of Relais & Châteaux comments: “I am delighted to welcome this new member to the Relais & Châteaux collection, complementing our other properties in the world. We share with Cap Maison a taste for authenticity and a respect for the terroir–they are dedicated to preserving and sharing the culinary, cultural, architectural and natural heritage of their region.”

Cap Maison villa resort is a haven of peace and privacy, nestled in tropical gardens, located on the northernmost tip of Saint Lucia. Guests are treated to dramatic cliff top scenery overlooking the tranquil waters of the Caribbean Sea. Designed in an elegant Spanish Caribbean style, Cap Maison’s 50 rooms and suites are beautifully appointed and generously sized, and some offer private pools and roof terraces. The latest in room technology complements a relaxed, highly personalized service.

Guests have access to a pretty, secluded sandy beach where they can enjoy kayaking or snorkelling in the pristine turquoise waters. They can explore the surrounding hills on a run or a more leisurely hike; or indulge in a relaxing treatment at Cap Maison’s own spa.

Vibrant Rodney Bay is just a few moments-drive away for shopping, and it has a flourishing dining scene and a marina. Golfers are also well served with the stunning new Point Hardy Golf Course at Cabot, St Lucia and Sandals Golf & Country Club, both nearby.

Rates start from £460 per room, per night, in a Garden View Room on a half board basis. All activities and excursions can be booked separately at an additional charge through the hotel’s concierge desk.

For more information visit www.relaischateaux.com/us/saint-lucia/cap-maison-resort-saint-lucia

www.capmaison.com