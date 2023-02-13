GO PR announces representation of St. Lucia’s Sunswept resorts

GO PR announce its representation of Sunswept Resorts, boasting two waterfront vacation experiences on the beautiful island of St. Lucia. Sunswept Resorts include both BodyHoliday, the Caribbean’s first destination wellness resort and StolenTime, boutique sister property that just went through a rebrand rooted in reconnection both with loved ones and of the body and mind. Sunswept offers all-inclusive experiences alongside stellar backdrops featuring tropical gardens and extensive pristine beaches on the Caribbean Sea.

BodyHoliday

BodyHoliday in St Lucia has been a pioneering concept in the hotel industry since it first opened in 1988. Famed for its unique approach to health, fitness and wellbeing BodyHoliday continues to deliver on its promise ‘Give us your body for a week and we’ll give you back your mind’. With its range of treatments, therapies and activities, the 155-room resort and 4 Villas offer guests everything from archery to scuba diving, spinning to Pilates, Ayurvedic treatments to Reiki. BodyHoliday holds a number of programs throughout the year including September Solos, Jive-June, WellFit Tribes (July-August), boot camps and yoga retreats.

StolenTime

StolenTime by Rendezvous, one of the leading adult-only, five-star all-inclusive boutique resorts in St. Lucia, has reintroduced itself as the premier destination focused on mental and emotional wellbeing. Formerly known as a couples-only resort, the property now welcomes all adult travelers looking for reconnection and mental clarity. Adopting the philosophy of “It’s about time you introduced your body to your mind,” the resort offers experiences with connection at the core – be it with yourself, a partner, friends, family or fellow minded visitors, encouraging guests to learn new things and develop new skills. From holistic spa practices and a range of activities from yoga, meditation to archery, massage lessons, and art classes, all adults can enjoy and benefit from this upgraded vacation experience. Situated within a seven-acre tropical garden on St Lucia’s north-west coast and located on the island’s longest golden sand beach, StolenTime has 100 guest rooms (including 43 suites), 3 restaurants and 3 bars, including the renowned Champagne Bar.