Raffles Maldives Meradhoo set to fully debut later this month

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo will fully open on September 22nd.

Set on the southern tip of the Maldives in the remote and pristine Gaafu Alifu Atoll, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo’s Beach Island Experience soft-opened in May.

A palm tree-peppered private island, it comprises just 21 villas and residences, a sublime spa, beachside restaurants and a world-class dive centre with an on-site marine biologist.

Just moments away by boat, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo’s Overwater Island Experience - a unique experience, offering complete intimacy, unreachable by foot - will complete the resort.

Scheduled to open later this month, the experience boasts 16 vast overwater villas and residences, a sophisticated Nikkei restaurant Yuzu and sunset-facing Yapa pool bar.

Gaafu Alifu Atoll is one of the world’s largest and deepest atolls and the astoundingly clear, blissfully warm waters immediately surrounding Raffles team with a kaleidoscope of colourful fish.

Soothingly finished in sea blues and with a supremely comfortable four-poster bed, each villa features a vast marble bathtub, private pool and outdoor shower.

On the sand, beach villas are encased by lush foliage; facing the sunrise or sunset, overwater villas stand directly above dazzlingly turquoise water.

On both islands, generously proportioned two-bedroom residences provide luxurious retreats for families and friends, while the resort’s staggering Raffles Royal Residence provides the perfect setting for a very special celebration.

This immense three-bedroom hideaway is the ultimate in Indian Ocean luxury and features a jaw-dropping infinity pool, endless space and even a retractable roof on its upper level so its privileged occupants can better admire clear night skies that sparkle with an infinity of stars.

Speaking about the launch of this newest Raffles resort, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo’s general manager Olivier Larcher said: “For couples looking for an unforgettable romantic hideaway, our exceptionally spacious villas and the discreet expertise of the Raffles butler service redefines the resort experience.

“From intimate dining with our private chef service to snorkelling and diving in the world’s most breath-taking coral reefs, we create a place where guests can enjoy the best of both worlds in a destination known for its stunning surroundings.”