Dream Cruises celebrates latest steel cutting in Germany

Production of Dream Cruises’ second Global Class ship commenced at MV Werften in Rostock-Warnemünde earlier, almost exactly a year after the keel laying of the flagship of the series.

Genting Hong Kong’s chief executive, Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay, initiated at the press of a button the first steel cutting for the 342-metre-long, 208,000 gross ton cruise vessel.

“We are delighted that our comprehensive investments at the three shipyard locations are bearing fruits and we can already celebrate today the first steel cutting for another technologically advanced vessel for our shipping company Dream Cruises,” Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay stated.

“Also, thanks to the use of artificial intelligence, Dream Cruises’ second Global Class ship will offer our guests a very interesting, modern and highly comfortable travel experience.”

Dream Cruises’ second Global Class ship is identical in construction to her ship sister ship, which is due to enter operation under the name Global Dream in 2021.

Production work on the vessel with the yard number 126 is also being divided up among all three locations of MV Werften.

For example, up to 30 large sections are being built in Stralsund for subsequent final assembly in Wismar, where a 125-metre-high crane, purchased specially for the Global project, is currently being installed at the outfitting quay.

The keel laying of the ship is planned already for December 9th, with delivery scheduled for 2022.

MV Werften chief executive, Peter Fetten, said: “Building these sophisticated high-tech ships is a challenge, but above all an enormous opportunity for us.

“We would like to thank all colleagues and partners for their great work during the planning and design phase, and we are glad to start now with production.”

Like her sister ship, Dream Cruises’ second Global Class ship is also intended for the fast-growing Asian market.