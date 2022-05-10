Maldives MMPRC reconnects with Middle Eastern travel trade at ATM 2022

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) is marketing the Maldives as a destination at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2022, as part of the effort to reconnect with travel trade from the Middle East.

Arabian Travel Market is the leading global event for the inbound and outbound travel industry in the Middle East. For the last twenty-eight years, their annual event has connected products and destinations from around the world with buyers and travel trade visitors. It aims to support the travel industry and facilitate important business connections. MMPRC will represent the destination at the event, the largest such activity held so far this year, with the largest stand and delegation of representatives. The Maldivian delegation at ATM 2022 includes 62 companies .

Speaking about the event, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (CEO & MD) of MMPRC, Thoyyib Mohamed noted the potential of ATM, stating that this provides a great opportunity for the Maldives to further market the Maldivian brand in the Middle East market.

“ATM 2022 and ILTM are major events for the Middle East market, which brings together buyers and sellers of luxury tourism services and products for four days of networking. The Middle East consists of some of our major source markets, who seek the niche and luxury travel experiences that the Maldives has in abundance. It gives us great pleasure to be part of this event and to inform the travel trade and travelers from this market about what makes the Maldives the World’s Leading Destination!” CEO & MD Thoyyib Mohamed said.

During the event, we will hold meetings and networking sessions, and an MOU will also be signed between MMPRC and Qatar Airways. A separate destination press event will also be held as part of our ongoing Golden Jubilee of Tourism celebration on the sidelines of the ATM event.

Participation in large-scale events such as ATM 2022 provides the Maldives with the opportunity to relay the latest destination information, and travel guidelines to the Middle East market, while also providing the opportunity to market the destination as a safe haven, and serving varying tourism segments such as luxury, honeymoon, romantic, family, adventure as well as MICE clientele. Through the event, we will also promote the tourism products, including resorts, guesthouses, hotels, liveaboards and unique experiences awaiting tourists from the Middle East in the Maldives.

MMPRC is representing the Maldives as a destination at these events as part of our marketing strategy for the Middle East market. During these events, we aim to maintain our destination presence and promote the Maldives as the world’s leading destination in the Middle East market alongside industry partners. It comes under a new short term strategy devised to address the evolving geopolitical climate in the world following the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war. With Russia and CIS topping the arrivals figures in recent years, the strategy is aimed at mitigating the potential negative impact on arrival numbers from this region by restrategizing marketing activities in selected markets to minimise the potential adverse effects on the Maldives tourism industry and the nation’s economy.

Maldives has recently eased travel restrictions imposed on tourists which enforced presenting of negative PCR tests by all travelers. In this regard, from 4th March 2022, tourists visiting Maldives are no longer required to present a Covid-19 PCR negative result upon arrival if the prescribed doses of vaccine are completed 14 days prior to date of arrival. As of 13th March 2022, the Maldives has also lifted the national public health emergency, imposed in response to the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic. The ease of travel restrictions and measures would make it easier for tourists to visit the Maldives.

MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarization trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews. The greatest testament to the success of these activities came late last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travelers from all over the globe.

This year also celebrates an exceptional year to visit the Maldives – the Golden Jubilee celebration of tourism in the Maldives kicked off earlier last year with plans to conduct new and exciting activities throughout the year.

Maldives was voted World’s Leading Destination 2021 by voters of World Travel Awards.