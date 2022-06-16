Raffles Singapore introduces Butcher Block’s dining

Butcher’s Block is an avant-garde wood-fire dining experience, expressing the elemental affinity and finesse of cooking with wood-fire. Helmed by new Chef de Cuisine Jordan Keao, who was born and raised in Hawaii where cooking, fishing, hunting and farming are a part of everyday life, it exhibits the highest quality of produce, meats and seafood sourced from around the world translated through fire.

At Butcher’s Block, take in the sight of specially curated produce proudly showcased in The Vault before watching our chefs transform these ingredients on custom-built ovens and grills in an Open Kitchen setting. In the skilful hands of the Chefs, each dish is ingeniously transformed by wood fire through embracing the variety of nuances that fire offers, adding exceptional dimensions of appeal and enticing the senses. From smoking with wood or dried herbs, slow roasting, high heat grilling, burying ingredients with embers, to grilling in baskets directly over embers and hanging ingredients over the coals, discover the wonderful depth of flavours that only pure wood fire can forge.

Complement the dining experience with over 200 premium labels of wines, including a meticulous selection of natural wines, from The Library. On the weekends, brunch is available offering a stylish selection of comforting favourites in addition to the a la carte menu. Elevate brunch with Sommelier’s Selection, a 90-minute vinous experience of specially handpicked wines for your weekend midday indulgence.

Weekend Brunch

Every Saturday and Sunday

11.30am to 2.15pm (last seating)

Pop by with friends and family for a great time over brunch specialties like Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict, French Toast with Salted Caramel, Croque Madame with Cheese Fondue, and Korean BBQ Sando in addition to the regular a la carte menu.

Raffles Singapore was named World’s Leading Luxury Landmark Hotel 2021 by voters of World Travel Awards.