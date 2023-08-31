Raffles London at the OWO to open in September

Raffles London at the OWO will open on September 29th.

A spectacular new destination, the property will debut in the heart of Whitehall with the opening of new restaurants and bars.

Raffles London features 120 spacious guest rooms and suites, signature dining experiences by chef Mauro Colagreco, impressive entertainment spaces including a grand ballroom and an extensive spa in partnership with Guerlain and Pillar.

The OWO will also feature 85 Residences by Raffles and is set to be a new culinary district for London, with the debut of nine restaurants and three bars, including a spectacular rooftop with panoramic views across St James’s Park, The Mall and onto Buckingham Palace.

“Everyone at Accor feels honoured and privileged to be part of this historic project that has surpassed all expectations - truly a legend in the making and possibly the most awe-inspiring hotel on the planet.

“Together with the Hinduja family, we proudly invite locals and travellers alike to experience this extraordinary hotel as well as the authenticity and graciousness of Raffles, one of our most prestigious brands in one of the world’s greatest cities,” said Sébastien Bazin, Accor chief executive.

Over the past eight years, Britain’s Old War Office has been thoughtfully restored to its former glory.

The family-run Hinduja Group, at the helm of the redevelopment, has been passionately committed to the revival of its heritage features.

With the help of hundreds of artisans, historic interior elements have been restored, including delicate hand-laid mosaic floors, oak panelling, glittering chandeliers and a magnificent marble staircase.

The iconic centrepiece of this landmark transformation is Raffles London at the OWO, which has been developed in partnership between the Hinduja Group and Accor.

“I am delighted to announce the highly awaited opening of the OWO this September.

“When we came to Whitehall, the team were blown away by the size and beauty of this majestic building.

“No expense has been spared in bringing it back to its former glory and paying homage to its heritage, whilst breathing new life into it. Along with Raffles London at the OWO, we hope to create a legacy that is both timeless and unsurpassed,” said Sanjay Hinduja from Hinduja Group.