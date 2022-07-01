Hilton boosts Maldives presence

Hilton has opened its fourth resort in the Maldives with the Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa. The all-villa resort features an array of thoughtful amenities which are new to the archipelago, setting a new benchmark in hospitality that will captivate the next generation of travel.ers. Hilton Maldives Amingiri is the fourth resort under the company’s portfolio of brands in the country, complementing Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island and SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, bolstering Hilton’s ability to take care of different travelers and their unique needs in one of the world’s most sought-after destinations. The hotel is owned by Amingiri Holdings Pvt Ltd and managed by Hilton.

Maldives was voted ‘World’s Leading Destination 2021’ by World Travel Awards voters.

“The Maldives is one of the most desired vacation destinations for travelers around the world – seeing a continued pace of bookings even throughout the last two years when it was the first country to open its borders to international travelers during the pandemic. The expansion of our flagship brand here underscores our commitment to bringing our world-class brands to key locations, and we are confident Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa will build on our legacy of delivering an exceptional stay to delight and inspire our guests,” said Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton.

“Today’s milestone launch is a celebration of our shared vision with Hilton to deliver the most exceptional levels of service and hospitality in the Maldives. At Amingiri Holdings, we are committed to continuously contribute to the Maldivian economy and further strengthen its tourism industry, and Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa will enable us to continue with this mission,” said Daniel Welk, Amingiri Holdings Pvt Ltd.

Nestled in Amingiri Island in the North Malé Atoll, Hilton Maldives Amingiri is directly accessible from Velana International Airport via a scenic 20-minute premium speedboat ride. The resort features 109 expansive beach and overwater villas, each offering a private pool and enticing views of the surrounding turquoise lagoon. Embodying a harmony of Maldivian accents and contemporary touches, the villas invite an abundance of natural light through its floor-to-ceiling windows, enhancing a refreshing colour palette that mirrors the warm hues of the sea and sky.

ADVERTISEMENT

Designed to immerse guests in nature’s wonders, the overwater pool villas are outfitted with stairs to lead directly to the island’s lagoon, and a hammock by the pool to enjoy the melody of waves; while beach villas feature direct access to sparkling white sand, a deck swing and a gazebo on the shore. All villas boast generously proportioned bathrooms with ocean-facing bathtubs, as well as indoor and outdoor rain showers that create a sense of relaxation.

A key highlight of Hilton Maldives Amingiri is the six-bedroom Amingiri Residence, the ideal escape for larger groups of travelers looking for privacy in its truest sense. Set apart on a landscaped cove, the residence will welcome guests with its own arrival pier and a dedicated sundeck with uninterrupted 360-degree views of the Maldivian horizon when it debuts in November 2022.

“Hilton Maldives Amingiri represents what we continually strive for in our brand portfolio – innovative offerings and exceptional stays complemented by our signature hospitality. Introducing several new concepts to the Maldives, such as a rooftop lounge exclusive to teenage guests, a cocktail lab and the six-bedroom residence, Hilton Maldives Amingiri is set to capture guests of all ages looking to reconnect during their stay with their selves, nature or close ones,” said Alexandra Jaritz, senior vice president, Brand Management, Asia Pacific, Hilton.