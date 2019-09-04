Marriott launches new Bonvoy events platform

Marriott has announced the launch of its Bonvoy Events platform.

The new site is a comprehensive tool for meeting and event planners, building upon the former offering, Meetings Imagined.

The platform will provide detailed information about the brand’s portfolio of more than 5,700 participating properties through a meetings and events lens.

It will also serve as a source for inspiration, including insightful articles on the industry, tips and trends from meetings experts, success stories, destination highlights, promotions from hotels around the world and more.

With loyalty at the forefront, the platform will feature a points calculator, allowing planners to estimate the number of Marriott Bonvoy points earned for each meeting or event held at participating hotels.

The platform is designed to be user-friendly, hosting an interactive map feature to allow planners to easily conduct a filtered search by destination to find the perfect hotel to host their meetings and events.

“With the launch of Marriott Bonvoy Events, planners can easily navigate the depth and breadth of the Marriott International portfolio to select the property that best fits their meeting or event needs,” said Tammy Routh, senior vice president of global sales, Marriott International.

“The website was designed to offer the facts and figures our clients need alongside inspiration to execute dynamic events, all in one user-friendly experience.”

Marriott Bonvoy Events will seek to combine the best of previous Marriott International meeting resources, becoming the place where planning meets inspiration, leading with loyalty.