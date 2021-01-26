Preferred Hotels auctions unique travel experiences

Preferred Hotels & Resorts has unveiled a new benefit for valued members of its I Prefer Hotel Rewards programme with the introduction of I Prefer Auctions.

A limited-time bidding initiative, it provides an exciting, fresh way to use points earned during past travels to purchase future one-of-a-kind hotel experiences.

Exclusive to members, the pilot launch runs until February 3rd and comprises a hand-picked selection of experiences available across 11 independent hotels in North America to be enjoyed through 2021.

These range from overnight stays to locally inspired tasting menus and personalised spa treatments, all of which can be paid for with points accrued in 2019 and 2020.

“In anticipation of greater travel freedoms to come, we are thrilled to spark inspiration among our loyal I Prefer members by inviting them to use their points to bid on new experiences to enjoy once they resume their adventures,” said Jeri Salazar, vice president of loyalty for Preferred Hotels & Resorts.

“We understand that many travellers’ priorities may have shifted over the past several months, and through I Prefer Auctions, we aim to address their new needs and aspirations by offering more personalisation in the options they have when looking to redeem their points, while inciting the excitement of finally planning a future trip.”

To participate in the inaugural I Prefer Auction, I Prefer members must login and bid on their favourite experience via the auction site, with choices dependent on their personal allotment of available points.

The I Prefer member with the highest bid at the time of auction close will win that offer and receive full details of their successful bid and the redemption process via email.

Debuted in 2013, I Prefer is the world’s largest global points-based guest loyalty programme for independent hotels, with more than 3.7 million members currently enrolled.