New Preferred Hotels leadership role for Williams

Preferred Hotels & Resorts has announced the appointment of Cheryl Williams as chief revenue officer.

In this newly created executive position, she will lead the commercial efforts, working with department leaders to drive revenue to its expanding global portfolio.

Based out of the corporate headquarters in Newport Beach, California, she reports to Michelle Woodley, president of Preferred Hotels & Resorts.

“As we continue to embrace all the opportunities that industry changes have sparked, we are excited to welcome Cheryl to our global leadership team through this strategic new position designed with her commercial skillset in mind,” said Woodley.

“Cheryl has been a much-valued extension of the Preferred family as a hotel partner for several years, and her multi-disciplinary expertise will strengthen our position and provide a fresh, solutions-focused approach to optimising business and routes to market for our hotels globally as they recover from recent setbacks.”

Williams’ dynamic, creative leadership style, coupled with a consistent record of accomplishment, has been developed over more than 20 years of varied and progressive industry experience, both on-property and in group executive positions.

In her role at Preferred, she is tasked with overseeing and fine-tuning the group’s sales, revenue optimisation, marketing, e-commerce, loyalty, distribution, events, and customer relations teams, working with departmental and regional leaders already in place to ensure global alignment and to support the successful execution and evolution of the company’s growth plans.