Newbury takes up new leadership role with Preferred

Preferred Hotels & Resorts has promoted Jonathan Newbury to the role of executive vice president of Asia Pacific.

Newbury brings 30 years of international independent hotel experience to his new position, which carries the responsibility to drive the strategic direction and evolution of the Preferred brand in the region.

As part of this transition, Newbury recently relocated from Chicago to Singapore with his family.

“Throughout his 12-year tenure, Jonathan has been a key driver behind our global development efforts, strengthening how we position the Preferred brand and innovating our approach to appeal to new types of hotel partners,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, chief executive of Preferred Hotels & Resorts.

“We are thrilled for Jonathan to continue his evolution within the company as he takes leadership of our efforts in Asia and believe that his international expertise and perspective, innovative business practices, and thoughtful approach to fostering new alliances will be instrumental to our success in capitalising on the opportunities for growth we foresee in the region.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Since Newbury joined Preferred in July 2008 – first serving as vice president of brand development and most recently as senior vice president of strategic development – he has transformed the company’s approach to development, targeting hotel owners, operators, asset managers, and management companies globally and fostering impressive growth for the company globally.

He has spearheaded a variety of global development initiatives that have helped fuel a 20 per cent growth in the brand’s hotel portfolio over the past decade, including the launch of the brand’s newest campaign, Freedom, that debuted in May last year.

Prior to joining Preferred, Newbury spent three years as vice president of global development for Small Luxury Hotels of the World, where he leveraged his international background to support growth of the brand with a focus on Asia.

Concurrent with Newbury’s promotion, Preferred welcomed Christopher Ahlgrim as vice president of development in 2020.

In this role, Ahlgrim will continue the momentum created by Newbury and Preferred’s Americas team and oversee growth of the brand’s portfolio in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean.