Preferred Hotels & Resorts appoints Lori Strasberg as new VP marketing

Lori Strasberg has been appointed Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ senior vice president of marketing, reporting to Cheryl Williams, chief revenue officer.

In her new role, she will work with the brand’s global marketing and loyalty teams to deliver new e-commerce initiatives, cooperative hotel marketing programmes, like-minded brand partnerships, and exclusive bank card rate programmes to contribute to the brand’s development and revenue goals.

With more than 20 years of multi-disciplinary experience in hotel and loyalty marketing, Strasberg joins Preferred Hotels & Resorts from Marriott International where she was vice president of Marriott