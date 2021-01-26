Carnival Cruise Line announces new wave of cancellations

Carnival Cruise Line has confirmed a new series of delays just days after pushing back a proposed restart date back until the end of April.

In addition to the blanket suspension, Carnival has confirmed Carnival Magic, Carnival Paradise and Carnival Valor will not now return from dry dock until November this year.

As a result, summer trips from Norfolk on Carnival Magic, from Tampa on Carnival Paradise and from New Orleans on Carnival Valor have all been cancelled.

Carnival Miracle’s planned seasonal service from San Diego has been suspended until further notice.

Sailings out of San Diego on the ship that were available for sale through early 2023 have been cancelled, with the exception of seven voyages to Hawaii, which will move to Long Beach.

Carnival Radiance’s dry dock and transformation has been moved to September, with a planned arrival to Long Beach in November.

With Carnival Miracle’s reposition to Long Beach, the ship will assume the three- and four-day itineraries for Carnival Radiance from May to November this year as well as the seven Hawaii Carnival Journeys referenced above.

In addition, Carnival Miracle will launch a new program of four- and five-day cruises to Mexico during the winter season, beginning November and continuing through April 2023.

Carnival is advising guests and travel agents of these changes.

Where possible, West Coast guests are being accommodated in a transfer to Carnival Miracle (from Carnival Radiance), or the retention of their Hawaiian itinerary via a Long

Beach embarkation instead.

With this change, Carnival will eventually run a three-ship operation from its port facility at Long Beach: Carnival Panorama sailing seven-day Mexican Riviera itineraries and Carnival Radiance operating three- and four-day itineraries year-round, with Carnival Miracle operating four- and five-day Mexico and 14-day Hawaii itineraries during the winter.

“Like so much about this current global situation, we are adapting our plans as circumstances evolve and we are able to confirm alternatives.

“We are disappointed that our return to seasonal ports like Norfolk and San Diego has been impacted and appreciate the support of those port partners and communities.

“The support of our guests, travel agents, ports and business partners has truly been overwhelming as we work through this situation,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line