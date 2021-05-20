Preferred Hotel Group confirms three senior appointments

Preferred Hotel Group has confirmed three leadership promotions.

Brenda Collin, based in London, takes the reins as executive vice president of Europe; Roberta Possenti, based in Milan, is promoted to vice president of Europe; and Mari Carmen Marin, based in Madrid, steps into the role of account director of southern Europe.

Coming at a pivotal moment as travel restrictions start to ease across Europe, these promotions will fuel continued growth and exposure for the company, its brands, and its diverse member hotels across the region.

“It is inspiring to work alongside such dedicated and talented women, and I am thrilled to elevate Brenda, Roberta, and Mari Carmen to new leadership positions,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, chief executive of Preferred Hotel Group.

“As we navigate through this recovery phase and beyond, we look forward to leveraging the expertise and strategic foresight of these passionate hospitality professionals who have contributed to our company’s expansion and success in the region over the past two decades to capitalise on so many opportunities for our brands and our member hotels.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As executive vice president of Europe, Collin oversees the growth and evolution of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts and Beyond Green brands in Europe, which have a collective membership of more than 200 properties across 25 countries.

During her eight-year tenure with Preferred, she has held the positions of regional director; managing director of the UK, Ireland, Nordics, and the Netherlands; and, most recently, senior vice president of Europe.

Collin reports directly to Michelle Woodley, president of Preferred Hotel Group.

In her new role, Possenti will collaborate with Collin in support of her strategic efforts to drive retention and development in Europe.

She has worked with Preferred Hotel Group for more than 19 years.

Most recently, Possenti held the position of managing director of southern Europe, where she was instrumental in generating significant awareness for the Preferred Hotels & Resorts brand among trade and leisure audiences.

Finally, Carmen Marin is tasked with the retention of member hotels within the Preferred Hotels & Resorts portfolio throughout Spain and Portugal.

She reports directly to Possenti and works closely with the wider European team to support hotel engagement.