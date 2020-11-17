Preferred Hotel Group launches Beyond Green brand

Lindsey Ueberroth, chief executive of Preferred Hotel Group, has confirmed the North American company will launch a new hotel brand.

The new flag will be called ‘Beyond Green’, and will comprise a portfolio of hotels, resorts and lodges which exemplify sustainable leadership.

“We believe change creates opportunity, and we believe now is the right time to launch this new brand.

“We can now reset and renew the travel and hospitality industry for a better, brighter, future,” said Ueberroth.

The move follows the acquisition of Beyond Green Travel by Preferred earlier this year.

A provider of sustainable tourism services and consulting, the company was founded by global sustainability expert Costas Christ.

“This is not just a hotel collection,” said Christ, “it is a portfolio of individually curated exceptional and renowned properties, defined by a passion for using travel as a force for good.”