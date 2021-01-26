Destination DC launches new website to aid tourism recovery

Destination DC has launched a redesigned website.

The new mobile-first site provides an immersive experience for users while maintaining its status as a go-to hub to discover Washington, DC neighbourhoods, art, culture, shopping and sports.

Developer MMGY Global provided expertise on the official visitor website for the United States capital.

“Our website is one of the most important ways we communicate with potential visitors and locals, and after a year where travel has been decimated, it’s fitting to start off 2021 with a fresh look at the destination as we have an eye toward recovery,” said Elliott Ferguson, president of Destination DC (DDC).

“Users will also find detailed information on virtual and appropriate in-person ways to celebrate opportunities this year as we look forward to DC’s phased reopening and signature events including the National Cherry Blossom Festival, July 4th, DCJazzFest and beyond.”

Visitors to the revamped washington.org will experience optimised navigation and search, and up-to-date information about the city, including the latest travel status and safety measures in place at travel-related businesses.

New long-form stories, photography and video create an interactive experience on the site.

For the convention audience, business event strategists find enhanced meetings and convention tools.

The new website was designed for mobile first, as web traffic from mobile devices accounts for roughly 60 per cent of site traffic.

After ten years of record tourism growth to Washington, DC, with 24.6 million visitors in 2019, visitation was expected to fall by 53 per cent in 2020 due to the pandemic, according to Tourism Economics.

In 2019, tourism generated $8.2 billion in visitor spending and $896 million in local tax revenue.

As of December 2020, visitor spending was down 79 per cent, or $4.9 billion, compared to the same period last year, according to Tourism Economics.