Preferred Hotel Group launches Beyond Green to travellers

Beyond Green has officially launched as a curated guide for travellers seeking a more purposeful way to explore the world.

Featuring a global portfolio of 27 hotels, resorts and lodges that exemplify sustainability in action, the new brand has been unveiled as part of Preferred Hotel Group.

The brand invites travel advisors to discover and plan adventures for their clients that align with sustainable travel values and aspirations through a variety of intuitive platforms, tools and experiences.

These include a new common GDS chain code – LE; a dedicated brand website; storytelling via its @StayBeyondGreen social media accounts; and exclusive benefits through I Prefer Hotel Rewards.

“Today’s travellers are craving connectedness and renewal, and with this comes a new and profound sense of responsibility for taking care of personal and planetary health and well-being,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, chief executive of Beyond Green and its parent company, Preferred Hotel Group.

“The travel advisor community has always given their clients endless reasons to continue to Believe in Travel, more so than ever in the past year.

“As we look forward to new opportunities and possibilities, advisors will play a critical role in helping travellers live out their wanderlust daydreams in a way that prioritises holistic sustainability practices.”

As part of this launch, Beyond Green has introduced one common GDS chain code for its new brand – LE – standing for Love Earth.

Linked under Preferred Hotel Group’s master GDS chain code, PV, this new chain code provides access to all member properties represented within the Beyond Green portfolio.

Additionally, to ensure travel advisors are informed on every aspect of Beyond Green’s global portfolio, the brand’s sales team, which also oversees relationships under Preferred Hotels & Resorts, will host a series of initiatives in key markets across the world including training seminars for advisors wanting to learn more about sustainable tourism and how to sell these unique properties.

These events will be orchestrated throughout the year, keeping Beyond Green’s valuable advisor community informed, inspired and engaged at all times.

More Information

The consumer launch of Beyond Green follows an industry roll-out late last year.