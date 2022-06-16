Preferred Hotel enhances rewards programme

Preferred Hotel Group – which operates Preferred Hotels & Resorts and Beyond Green – is reigniting wanderlust with a series of valuable updates and enriched benefits to its I Prefer Hotel Rewards loyalty programme. From the launch of I Prefer Gift Cards and a Stay, Reward, Repeat bonus points offer to the next installment of I Prefer Auctions, an ever-lasting Flexible Member Rate, and the introduction of a new points-plus-cash option to book Reward Nights – these program enhancements reflect Preferred Hotel Group’s steadfast commitment to deliver best-in-class independent hotel experiences by delivering a range of value-rich benefits that cater to the needs of its loyal members worldwide.

“As we embrace this new era of travel and as the industry continues to recover, we’re excited to expand I Prefer’s benefits and capabilities to include greater flexibility and enhanced options that inspire connection and discovery, allowing all loyal I Prefer members to book with confidence as they set off on new adventures, near and far,” said Jeri Salazar, Vice President of Loyalty for Preferred Hotel Group.

Highlights of the I Prefer Hotel Rewards loyalty program enhancements include:

I Prefer Gift Cards with 20% Bonus Value

The perfect present for any traveler, I Prefer Gift Cards are now available and can be used towards services, experiences, and stays at hundreds of participating I Prefer hotels and resorts across the globe. As an introductory special, purchasers will receive a 20% Bonus Card with each I Prefer Gift Card purchased now through June 30, 2022. To purchase I Prefer Gift Cards, and take advantage of this special launch offer, visit the dedicated I Prefer Gift Cards site.

Stay, Reward, Repeat Offer

As travel beckons, I Prefer members can explore the globe and get rewarded with the Stay, Reward, Repeat offer. Members staying one, two, or three consecutive nights will now have the opportunity to earn up to 15,000 I Prefer Bonus Points – which is enough to redeem towards a free Reward Night or other exciting travel opportunities such as I Prefer Auctions and Reward Certificates. Pre-registration is required and bookings must be made by September 30, 2022, for stays through December 31, 2022. For additional details and to register for this offer, visit the dedicated Stay, Reward, Repeat Offer site.

I Prefer Reward Nights Plus

The recent launch of I Prefer Reward Nights Plus invites I Prefer members to book exclusive hotel rates using a combination of points plus cash, while earning points on the cash portion of their rate. For as little as 3,000 points plus cash payment in varying amounts, members can book and enjoy a selection of independent hotel experiences including but not limited to, Hotel Carlton in Antananarivo, Madagascar; Metropole Hotel in Venice, Italy; Royal Plaza on the Scotts in Singapore; NIZUC Resort & Spa in Cancun, Mexico; The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles, California; Ohla Eixample in Barcelona, Spain; Hotel Sans Souci in Vienna, Austria; and The Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C.; with more hotels from desirable global destinations coming soon. To learn more and to book stays at participating properties, members can visit the dedicated I Prefer Reward Nights Plus site.

Additional program updates include:

I Prefer Auction to run June 16-22, 2022

Offering a unique way to bid and win one-of-a-kind travel experiences, the next I Prefer Auction will run June 16-22, 2022 and feature a curated selection of 15 hand-picked experiences available for limited-time bidding. Exclusive to I Prefer members, bids start as low as 12,500 I Prefer Points and include experiences such as a Guatemalan wellness ritual, afternoon tea for two in London, formal Omakase dining in Bangkok, cable cars in San Francisco, a perfect Parisian spa day, rooftop dinner for two in Saint-Tropez, a rebalancing massage in Coastal Italy, and more. Members can view the full list of experiences, and the complete terms and conditions, by visiting the dedicated I Prefer Auctions site.

Flexible Member Rate

Recognizing the importance of member-only value and flexibility, Preferred Hotel Group is pleased to announce that the I Prefer Flexible Member Rate is here to stay – inviting members to book confidently and continue to enjoy savings of 10 percent or higher on top of the best available rate at more than 300 participating hotels. The flexible rate is also fully cancellable up through the day of arrival, providing travelers with the peace of mind needed if travel plans get disrupted. For additional details and to book, visit the dedicated Flexible Member Rate site.