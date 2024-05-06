flydubai records sustained growth in passenger numbers since the beginning of 2024

Dubai-based flydubai records sustained growth in passenger numbers since the beginning of the year, carrying almost five million passengers between 01 January and 28 April 2024; a 13% increase compared to the same period last year.

Since the start of 2024, flydubai has further expanded its network with the start of operations to Al Jouf, Langkawi, Mombasa, Penang and The Red Sea. The carrier has also announced the further expansion of its network in Europe with the launch of flights to Basel, Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius. With the start of its seasonal summer operations between June and October, the carrier’s network spans more than 125 destinations in 58 countries.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “flydubai continues to consistently grow its network and I am pleased to see our operations grow further in South-East Asia with the addition of Malaysia as well as the ongoing expansion in the African and European markets in particular. The added capacity has seen more passengers travel with us since the beginning of this year even though this growth has been dampened by the ongoing delays in aircraft deliveries. We are still on track for one of the busiest summers on record with the start of the seasonal summer schedule from June. Our focus for the coming few months is the ambitious retrofit project across the fleet which will ensure an elevated and more consistent onboard experience for our customers.”

Investment in product development

Two new aircraft joined the flydubai fleet since the start of 2024, growing its fleet to 86 Boeing 737 aircraft serving its expanding network with six more aircraft expected to be delivered by the end of the year amid ongoing challenges in supply chain and delays in its aircraft delivery schedule.

flydubai’s fleet consists of 29 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 54 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 03 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. The carrier has launched a retrofit project that will see a complete upgrade of the cabin interior for the majority of its Next-Generation Boeing fleet.

The multi-million dollar retrofit project was launched in January 2024 and eight aircraft have had a full cabin refresh with the installation of the carrier’s flagship lie-flat Business Class seats and the new economy seats from RECARO that mirror the cabin product on its newer aircraft in the fleet. All the retrofitted aircraft will be equipped with Inflight Entertainment and will ensure a more cohesive and consistent travel experience for passengers across the fleet. The airline will retain an all-economy configuration on some of its aircraft and will upgrade the seats to the new RECARO economy seats with Inflight Entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of its investment in enhancing its onboard experience, the airline will also increase the seat pitch on its recliner Business Class seat product on some of its newer aircraft from 45 to 53 inches. This project will be rolled out after the summer and is predominantly designed to offer a more comfortable travel experience on shorter to medium-haul flights around the region.

The target is to complete the retrofit programme before the end of the year and the ambitious project is being carried out by both flydubai’s inhouse maintenance team and GMR Aerotech MRO.

Strong performance and growing network

flydubai carries almost five million passengers between 01 January and 28 April 2024; a 13% increase compared to the same period last year. The growth was supported by additional capacity across its network.

flydubai has built an expanding network of more than 125 destinations in 58 countries, more than 90 of these routes did not have direct air links to Dubai or were not served by a UAE national carrier from Dubai.

flydubai continues to add capacity across its markets with the frequency across its GCC market back to pre-pandemic levels.

Colombo frequency increased to 28 flights per week this year compared to 21 per week last year

Doha frequency increased to 42 flights per week compared to 21 per week last year

Krakow frequency increased to 10 flights per week from a daily service last year

Milan service has increased from a five-weekly service to a daily service and will see this frequency double during the peak summer period

Salalah frequency will increase to 14 flights per week compared to a daily service for the peak summer period

Beirut frequency will increase to 21 flights per week compared to a double daily service per week for the peak summer period

For the full timetable, please visit: https://www.flydubai.com/en/plan/timetable