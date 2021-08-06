Preferred Hotel Group refreshes loyalty scheme

Preferred Hotel Group has confirmed a series of updates to its I Prefer Hotel Rewards loyalty programme.

From the brand-new Explorer and Authority membership tiers and new earning and redemption options to a selection of new independent hotel experiences and a first-time Refer-A-Friend bonus offer, these latest developments address the shifting demands of travellers.

“Over the past year, our loyal I Prefer Hotel Rewards members have shared consistent feedback requesting greater value and differentiation in their membership, a faster route to more benefits, a wider variety of points redemption options, and earlier recognition,” said Jeri Salazar, vice president of loyalty for Preferred Hotels & Resorts.

“As part of our constant commitment to improvement and service excellence, we took on board these learnings to create several new member-focused initiatives that travellers can enjoy this summer and beyond as more travel freedoms are introduced.”

As the world’s largest loyalty programme for independent hotels, with more than 650 hotel experiences available to more than 3.8 million members, I Prefer Hotel Rewards is focused on flexibility for members, offering personalised rewards, points, tier status and special benefits upon every eligible stay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having recently invested in expanding the programme’s benefits and capabilities, Preferred is pleased to introduce two new membership tiers – Explorer and Authority – each with its own set of unique and distinct benefits.

Recognising the importance of member-only value, the new tiers complement the existing Insider and Elite tiers, offering benefits such as priority early check-in and late check-out, complimentary room upgrades upon availability, free in-room internet, access to exclusive partner offers, unique welcome amenities, and 20 to 50 per cent bonus points earning per eligible stay, based on their status.

Members also now have the option to book Reward Nights with points.

For as little as 15,000 points per night, members can book and enjoy a selection of independent hotel experiences across North America.

To learn more and to book stays at participating properties, members can visit the dedicated I Prefer Reward Nights site.

Finally, members can now refer friends and family to I Prefer and receive points through the programme’s new Refer-A-Friend bonus.

By simply sharing a unique referral link via social, email or messenger, members can earn 1,000 bonus points for each new sign-up, with bonus points also extended to each new member.

In recognition of the valuable role travel advisors play when organising future getaways for their clients, the programme is also offering the 1,000-point bonus to agents that onboard new members to the loyalty programme.

There is no cap to the number of friends, family, and clients that members can refer through the new offer.