New trade-facing appointment for Malta Tourism Authority

Malta Tourism Authority created a new position in the UK, trade trainer, to support trade engagement.

Mimi Visheva has been appointed to the newly established position.

She will be responsible for working with travel agents to grow their destination knowledge through one-on-one or group training, as well as being travel agents’ main point of contact at the tourism board.

Visheva has in depth knowledge about the archipelago, comprised of Malta, Gozo and Comino, as she studied in Malta for four years and has worked at Malta Tourism Authority UK for three years.

As trade trainer she supports agents in their enquiries and training, as well as working alongside and supporting Natalie Swinburne, trade marketing manager.

Together, Visheva and Swinburne will manage the Malta Training Programme and will launch a new training webinar series to support agents during this unprecedented time.

“Due to Covid-19 the industry has and will continue to go through a challenging time.

“Through my new role I am looking forward to sharing the knowledge and passion I have for Malta with agents, across UK & Ireland, leaving them prepared to answer travellers’ questions when it is safe to travel again,” commented Visheva.

The Malta Training Programme can be found on the official website here.

Tolene van der Merwe, director UK & Ireland, Malta Tourism Authority, said: “We are delighted to have adapted Mimi to her new role at Malta Tourism Authority.

“We are confident that Mimi’s enthusiasm and expertise will enable us to drive our trade activity at a time when many require destination assistance and information.

“The creation of the trade trainer role highlights the important work that the British travel agent industry undertakes for our destination, as the UK accounts for nearly a quarter of Malta’s visitor arrivals.”