Emirates to return to Malta and Cyprus from next month

Emirates has announced it will resume three weekly services to Malta via Larnaca, Cyprus, from July 14th.

The decision further expands its European network to 34 destinations, and offers customers worldwide more travel choices and enhanced connectivity via Dubai.

With a successful vaccination programme and an overall decrease in daily Covid-19 cases in the country, Malta has officially welcomed UAE tourists back to the Maltese Islands on June 1st.

Known for its beautiful beaches and diverse archaeological sites, customers travelling from the UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to one of the most exciting Mediterranean destinations.

Emirates flight EK 109 will depart Dubai (DXB) every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 08:00, arriving in Larnaca (LCA) at 11:10.

The flight will leave Larnaca at 12:20, arriving in Malta (MLA) at 14:05.

The return flight, EK 110 leaves Malta at 15:35, arriving in Larnaca at 19:00.

The flight will leave Larnaca at 20:10, arriving 01:05 arriving in Dubai the next day.

Emirates customers also have seamless access to European cities via the airline’s codeshare agreement with Air Malta.

Emirates will now operate over 280 weekly flights in July from Dubai to cities in Europe, the US, Middle East, Africa, and other popular island getaways, for travellers who want to start their long-awaited adventures and experiences this summer without the hassle, cost or stress of quarantine.