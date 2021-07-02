Malta issues latest update to arrival restrictions

The Malta ministry for health has clarified it will after all accept proof of full vaccination from travellers arriving from the UK in the form of digital Covid-19 passes.

This includes the NHS app or the vaccination certificate in digital or downloaded PDF form.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities earlier this week said only a paper version would be accepted.

Only fully vaccinated persons (second vaccination + 14 days) can travel to Malta from the United Kingdom.

Other vaccination certificates accepted include the Maltese vaccination certificate and the EU digital Covid-19 vaccine certificate.

Children aged 5-11 can travel if they accompany vaccinated parents or legal guardians, if they provide a negative nasopharyngeal PCR test carried out within 72 hours before arrival in Malta.

Children under five do not need a test, while those aged 12+ can only travel with a full vaccination certificate.