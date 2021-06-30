Malta to require paper Covid-19 vaccine certificate

The Malta ministry for health has announced that all arrivals from the United Kingdom will need to present proof of full vaccination in the form of the NHS Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate Letter issued by the NHS.

Only the paper version of the NHS Covid-19 letter will be accepted which can be requested online or by calling 119.

The vaccination certificate will be not accepted in digital or downloaded PDF form, officials said.

It must be the printed version issued directly from the NHS.

The new rule comes into effect today, with more information here.

Only fully vaccinated persons (second vaccination + 14 days) can travel to Malta from the United Kingdom.

Other vaccination certificates accepted include the Maltese vaccination certificate and the from July 1st, the EU digital Covid-19 vaccine certificate.

Children aged 5-11 can travel if they accompany vaccinated parents or legal guardians provided, they provide a negative nasopharyngeal PCR test carried out within 72 hours before arrival in Malta.

Children under five do not need a test, while those aged 12+ can only travel with a full vaccination certificate.

A Maltese resident or citizen not in possession of an accepted vaccine certificate can proceed to Malta only after seeking pre-authorisation - .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .