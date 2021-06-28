Malta and Portugal tighten rules for arriving Brits

Officials in Malta have confirmed the destination will only be open to vaccinated British travellers from Wednesday.

All travellers must have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, at least two weeks prior to arrival.

Accepted proof of vaccine include the Maltese vaccination certificate, the NHS Covid-19 Pass vaccination certificate and the EU digital Covid-19 vaccine certificate.

Children aged five-11 can travel if they accompany vaccinated adults with proof of a negative PCR test carried out within 72 hours from arrival in Malta.

Children under five do not need a test.

Those aged 12 and over will need proof of vaccination.

A negative PCR test for children aged 12-17 will not be accepted from June 30th.

Johann Buttigieg, chief executive of the Malta Tourism Authority, commented: “Malta is a very popular destination for British holidaymakers and the people of Malta are looking forward to tourists returning who have loved our sunshine, culture, food and warm spirit year in year out.”

Portugal

At the same time, Portugal will require people arriving from the UK to quarantine for 14 days, unless they can prove they have been fully inoculated against Covid-19 at least two weeks previously with a vaccine authorised by the EU.

The changes come into effect today.

In legislation published in the state gazette last night and which took effect at midnight, the government added the UK to the list of countries travellers from which must quarantine “at home or a place indicated by the health authorities”.

Brazil, South Africa, India and Nepal were already on the list, but the exception made for people who are inoculated against Covid-19 only applies to the UK.

Travellers from the UK are deemed to be fully inoculated if they have received one dose of a single-dose vaccine, two doses of vaccine against Covid-19, or just one dose of a two-dose vaccine schedule for people deemed to have recovered from the disease, if their vaccination certificate indicates the schedule is complete after just one dose.

For all countries on the list, an exception is also made for participants in specified sporting competitions being held in June and July.