ASEER REGION DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY TO LAUNCH ASEER DESTINATION BRAND ‘ASEER TEHAWWEL

Aseer Region Development Authority (ASDA) will join worldwide tourism leaders at ATM annual event in Dubai, to officially launch the new Aseer brand identity regionally, following a local launch and VIP ceremony held in Rijal Alma the previous week.

On 2nd May, His Royal Highness, Prince Turki Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz, launched the new brand identity as the first regional identity in the Kingdom at a spectacular event in the 900-year-old mountain village in front of over 400 esteemed guests from government entities and private sector as well as regional media and local residents.

The event was a key milestone for ASDA whose mandate is to transform Aseer into a global, year-round tourist destination with authenticity and natural beauty at its core.

‘ASEER TEHAWWEL – AWAKENING WONDER’ is inspired by the yet unexplored potential of the region and symbolizes the opening of a new chapter to establish a thriving tourism destination of the future.

The visual identity is reflective of the region’s diverse terrains – The Arabic calligraphy blends tradition with modernity symbolizing mountains, deserts, highlands, and valleys. The design also encapsulates the region’s unique architectural heritage and draws inspiration from the social diversity of its people. The colour palette resonates with the region’s natural beauty, traditions, and arts.

At ATM, senior ASDA delegates, including CEO Hashim Al Dabbagh and Chief Destination Marketing Officer Hatim Al Harbi will meet with public and private sector representatives from all sectors, including airlines, hospitality sector, tour operators, DMCs and other tourism organizations to share the new brand identity and vision for Aseer’s development in line with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030. Both leaders are looking forward to building and strengthening relationships with key trade stakeholders that will contribute to Aseer’s development and success.

Located in the south-west of Saudi Arabia, Aseer is a year-round destination that offers breathtaking nature and unexplored culture where visitors can experience undiscovered wonders. ASDA aims to promote the Aseer region to local, regional and international audiences as a destination that offers something for everyone – from solo-travellers to families, from culture enthusiasts to adventure seekers – visitors will enjoy the cooler climate and varied terrains, including over 3,000, mountaintops as well as the unique architecture of over 4,000 villages together with the exceptional local flavors and traditions experiencing Saudi’s hospitality ‘Hafawah’.

ASDA’s CEO Hashim Al Dabbagh said of ATM, “Aseer is a destination rooted in unique cultural attributes and authentic Saudi heritage with so much that is yet undiscovered. The official launch of Aseer’s brand as the first regional identity in Saudi Arabia marks a new era of growth and prosperity for our people and our region. Aseer has huge potential for tourism development, and we are very excited for the road ahead. ATM is a great opportunity to meet with potential partners, investors and existing stakeholders to discuss our ambitions and invite the global tourism community to join us on our exciting journey ahead.”

Aseer Region Development Authority also launched the “Discover Aseer” website under the umbrella of “Visit Saudi”. With a focus on accessibility and immersive experiences, the platform aims to redefine perceptions of Saudi tourism. By highlighting Aseer’s natural beauty, rich heritage, and vibrant events calendar, the initiative positions the region as a premier year-round destination