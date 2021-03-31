Malta to welcome vaccinated Brits from June

As of June 1st, Malta will welcome passengers from the UK who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

British travellers who can show proof of full vaccination received at least ten days before arriving in the country will no longer have to provide a negative PCR test certificate 72 hours prior to, or on arrival in Malta.

Passengers will need to show their vaccination card when boarding to be accepted to travel.

Malta is second to the UK in terms of European countries vaccinating the greatest proportion of its population, with 40 per cent of the adult population having received its first dose, making the destination a safe choice for future travel.

Tolene Van Der Merwe, director UK & Ireland of Malta Tourism Authority, commented: “Malta is a very popular destination for British holidaymakers and is a key contributor to Malta’s economy, so we are excited to welcome back fully vaccinated travellers from the United Kingdom from June.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The people of Malta are looking forward to tourists returning who have loved our sunshine, culture, food and warm spirit year in year out.

“Malta has implemented its Sunny and Safe Covid-19 protocols, so visitors can be reassured that all restaurants, accommodation and service providers must comply with the highest levels of cleanliness and safety.”

British travellers will be able to visit the archipelago, comprised of Malta, Gozo and Comino – for leisure and business trips, where visitors can enjoy the sights of the islands.

This latest announcement is another example of Malta and the UK’s special, long-standing relationship which dates back to the 1800 when Malta voluntarily became part of the British Empire as a protectorate and in the 20th century Malta was famously favoured by her majesty the Queen, and she spent two years living on the island when the Duke of Edinburgh conducted his work for the Royal Navy and returned for many state visits.

Present day Malta offers world-class diving, a burgeoning gastronomy scene and year-round warm weather.

The islands have an exciting few months in store with a wealth of new restaurant, hotel and spa openings for travellers to enjoy when they can return.