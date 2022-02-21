airBaltic adds three new routes from Riga

airBaltic has confirmed it will offer passengers flights from Riga to Malta, Yerevan and Baku this summer.

Malta will receive one return service a week, while the Armenia and Azerbaijan destinations will see twice-weekly trips.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic, said: “As the travel industry recovers, we are once again able to offer our passengers more travel opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We hadn’t flown to Malta or Baku since 2019 and are excited to return.

“Before the pandemic, we had planned to launch flights to Yerevan, now we can offer flights to and from the Armenian capital.”

During the upcoming summer season, airBaltic will also continue to offer flights from Riga to Dubai and Tenerife.

airBaltic continues to offer the best connectivity to and from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, connecting them with leading European business centres and transit hubs.

In addition, airBaltic offers a wide variety of leisure destinations from Riga, capital of Latvia.