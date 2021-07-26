Jet2 boosts capacity to Madeira and Malta

Jet2.com has added more autumn flights to Madeira and Malta in response to very strong demand from customers and independent travel agents.

With both islands on the green list, meaning quarantine-free travel, the leisure airline and tour operator has seen customers flocking to book flights and holidays.

In response, Jet2.com has added more flights to Madeira in September and October from Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds Bradford Airports.

These flights are in addition to an existing programme of weekly services from Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle Airports, as well as twice-weekly services from London Stansted Airport.

This programme gives customers and independent travel agents a fantastic choice of 14 weekly services to Madeira during autumn.

With more customers looking to enjoy an Autumn break in Malta, Jet2.com has also added more September capacity from Manchester and London Stansted Airports.

With weekly services from Glasgow and twice-weekly services from Birmingham, Newcastle and Leeds Bradford Airports this means Jet2.com will be providing customers and independent travel agents with a fantastic choice and flexibility of services to Malta.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com, said: “Madeira and Malta are seeing very strong demand, thanks to a combination of their green list status and the fact they are fantastic destinations for holidaymakers to enjoy.

“It is clear that autumn breaks are in demand this year, so we have responded to that trend by giving customers and independent travel agents even more choice in September and October.”