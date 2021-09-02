New senior appointment for the Peninsula London

The Peninsula London has appointed Susan Wheatley to the role of director of sales and marketing at the property.

With almost 30 years of international luxury hospitality experience, she has forged her career in the commercial divisions of some of the great hotels of the world, including Burj Al Arab and Raffles Dubai and Grosvenor House, London.

As executive director in charge of luxury sales for FRHI Hotels & Resorts, she led an international team covering China, Europe, UK and USA for the three brands under the flag.

Wheatley joins the pre-opening team of the Peninsula London where she will oversee the strategy and direction of the entire sales and marketing division – including brand marketing, e-commerce, communications, catering and events, revenue management and distribution strategy.

Speaking of the appointment, Sonja Vodusek, managing director of the Peninsula London, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Susan back to the UK after her time in Dubai and to have her join the pre-opening team of the Peninsula London.

“Her deep understanding of luxury hospitality and her commercial insights will be key to the success of our newest hotel in Belgravia.

“Susan will be instrumental in leading the team to deliver the Peninsula’s legendary experience to London when it opens its doors in late 2022.”

Enjoying a spectacular location overlooking Hyde Park Corner and the Wellington Arch, in the heart of Belgravia, the Peninsula London will welcome guests from late 2022.”