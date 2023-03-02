The Peninsula Hotels to Offer Guests a Taste of “All Things Turkish” with New Culinary Creations

To coincide with the recent opening of The Peninsula Istanbul, The Peninsula’s stunning new hotel along the Bosphorus, The Peninsula will invite guests at all its properties to sample the artistry of Turkish cuisine.

Türkiye is a country with a vibrant history and a tradition of incredible culinary arts that offers an especially enticing window into that culture. By offering time-honoured Turkish sweets and dishes, both in hotel restaurants and as in-room amenities, the hotel group aims to offer its guests a taste of “All Things Turkish.”

Classically Turkish Treats and Fare

To honour the opening of The Peninsula Istanbul, which welcomed its first guests on 14 February, each Peninsula hotel will debut its own creative projects beginning on 27 February that pay tribute to Türkiye’s richly colourful character. For example, at The Peninsula New York, the two glass domes gracing its chic rooftop lounge, Salon de Ning, have been transformed into lavish Ottoman-style tents where guests can savour Turkish mezze and East-meets-West cocktails amid luxuriously draped textiles.

As well as highlighting the culture of Türkiye through creative efforts at each individual hotel, The Peninsula will offer guests around the world a brand-wide collection of Turkish culinary creations. At all Peninsula hotels around the world, morning diners at the signature Lobby restaurants will be invited to enjoy a selection of customary Turkish breakfast dishes – such as Cilbir, poached eggs served over a delicious garlicky yogurt, and finished with olive oil and red chili flakes; or Menemen, scrambled eggs with a ragout of tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and garlic. Delectable baklavas will also be provided with turn-down service in every Peninsula room and suite.

Beginning at the end of April 2023, a special Turkish Afternoon Tea will also be served in each hotel’s Lobby restaurant. Created especially for The Peninsula by Group Executive Chef Florian Trento, the menu will feature dishes highlighting the traditional ingredients and cuisine of Türkiye. These include Revani, a classic Turkish dessert made of semolina cake soaked with orange-flavoured syrup; and Dürüm, a wrap of marinated beef sumac and pomegranate. Special beverage choices, such as traditional Turkish coffee and tea, will be offered at select hotels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heritage Glamour and Artistry on the Bosphorus

Set along the banks of the Bosphorus, the convergence point of East and West in Türkiye’s most cosmopolitan city, The Peninsula Istanbul occupies a quartet of graceful waterfront buildings in the historic Karaköy district, near landmarks such as the Galata Tower, The Hagia Sophia Mosque, and The Blue Mosque. Many of the hotel’s 177 lavish guest rooms and suites offer sweeping Bosphorus views, and direct access to the property’s magnificent gardens, expansive outdoor pool, private boat dock, and luxury boutiques. Distinctive amenities include an opulent spa, and a world-class Turk-Asian restaurant, Gallada, helmed by renowned Turkish chef Fatih Tutak, which will open later this year.

The property has been designed through a series of creative partnerships that showcase the finest Turkish craftsmanship. These include opulent interiors by Zeynep Fadıllıoğlu, lushly blooming gardens from landscape architect Enzo Enea, original vintage and modern Turkish artworks curated by Çağla Saraç, and a bespoke employee wardrobe from fashion designer Arzu Kaprol. Native Istanbul perfumiers Mert Güzel and Murat Katran were commissioned to create an exclusive signature fragrance to infuse into The Peninsula Istanbul’s line of in-room bath products.

Guests wishing to plan a stay or an event at the stunning new hotel can take advantage of a special introductory promotion, bookable through 16 April 2023. The offer includes daily breakfast, dining or spa credits, fully flexible check-in and check-out with Peninsula Time, and other benefits. More information can be found at The Peninsula Istanbul’s website, www.peninsula.com/istanbul.