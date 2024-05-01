Introducing luxury serviced residences within Ariva’s resort-style community for stays in Las Vegas

Ariva Luxury Residences, the new 30-acre upscale development of apartment homes that is reflective of stylish and breezy west coast properties, has just unveiled a collection of sophisticated Serviced Residences for extended stays. Seamlessly blending the comfort and convenience of a private residence with the luxuries and amenities of a lavish hotel stay, guests will discover a transporting resort-style experience with spectacular living and lounging spaces which celebrate Vegas’ indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Located in the burgeoning south Las Vegas corridor just minutes from the Strip, a variety of unit sizes and configurations are available for stays from 31 days or more, ensuring a tailored experience for every guest at this new relaxed locale to stay near the heart of Vegas. Pricing starts at $3,600 for a 30-night stay.*

Stay In Splendid Style and Curated Comfort

Ariva Serviced Residences provide fully furnished and stocked units, exceeding expectations of extended stay products and services. Immediately upon arrival, attention to detail defines the guest experience, with welcome amenity baskets and refrigerators filled with beverages and necessities. From cookies to champagne, no detail is left to chance to ensure guests have all the required comforts during their ‘turnkey’ stays.

Residences range in size from one, two and three-bedroom serviced apartments to luxurious, multi-bedroom penthouses. Their overall sleek, modern and polished aesthetic highlights contemporary color palettes, designer-curated finishes, luxury wood-look plank flooring, pendant lighting, and custom closet systems.

All open-concept residences come with stylish furnishings, fully equipped kitchens with Quartz countertops, and washers and dryers. Each unit’s thoughtful amenities are bountiful and elevated, including Frette bedding, Matouk terry, Grown Alchemist bath products, Smart TVs, Nespresso machines and high-end appliances. Kitchens are stocked with cookware, glassware and cutlery to facilitate at-home dining and entertainment. Guests will also enjoy weekly housekeeping services.

Seamlessly Blending Indoor and Outdoor Living at the Highest Level

Beyond the chic and spacious accommodations, guests will experience an abundance of specialty amenities reflective of offerings found at premier Five-Star resorts, with lush greenery and landscaping framing modern residential buildings and private, manicured grounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine indoor and outdoor resident lounges are available, in addition to a pool collective showcasing three resort-style pools (two of which are heated), two spas, and a heated lap pool. The expansive Great Lawn features furnished cabanas, barbeque grills, picnic tables, and an event stage allowing for live musical performances. Inviting fire pits complemented by bistro-style lighting are ideal for outdoor socializing on balmy nights. Curated social event programming are also offered, as well as a pet park for four-legged family members in-residence.

Fitness, Wellness, Mindfulness and More

Wellness enthusiasts will appreciate a peaceful Zen Garden, ideal for meditation, adjacent to a luxe yoga and cycling studio. Individual and group classes are offered in the large state-of-the-art fitness center to ensure active travelers can maintain their fitness routines while on the road, and on-property basketball and sand volleyball courts are available. Additionally, a game room and screening room with an entertainment bar set the stage for a fun-filled evening gathering with friends and other resident guests.

Getting Down to Business

Designed to cater to the needs of business professionals working remotely, Ariva’s Serviced Residence inventory includes Executive one and two-bedroom residences featuring separate offices outfitted with oversized desks, swivel chairs, dedicated printers, and stationery supplies. These specialty residences also feature a sofa bed and adjoining bathroom to accommodate visitors. Additionally, a business center with 24-hour access is also available.

Unveiled in Summer 2023, ARIVA Luxury Residences were inspired by breezy pacific coast resorts with open air retreats, abundant green spaces, and refined sophistication. Its close proximity to I-15 allows for quick and easy commutes to the casino core or a ‘straight-shot’ drive to Southern California. Now with the debut of exclusive Serviced Residences, visitors seeking an elegant place to stay in the Las Vegas area will discover an oasis within easy reach of Strip that allows one to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

About Ariva Service Residences

Ariva Serviced Residences provide a seamless blend of contemporary living and Pacific Coast resort elegance. Situated in the developing South Las Vegas corridor, Ariva offers a refreshing escape from the glamour of the Strip while still providing easy access to all that Las Vegas has to offer. The refined Serviced Residences amalgamate the comfort of a private home with the luxury of a hotel. Regardless of whether you are visiting for business or leisure, Ariva guarantees an effortless experience. Each of the residences is meticulously furnished, creating an inviting and comfortable atmosphere for your stay. The fully stocked kitchens are equipped with cookware, cutlery, and drinkware, providing you with the convenience of home-cooked meals at your own leisure. The Nespresso coffee machines make a morning brew hassle-free. Laundry needs are made easy with each residence featuring a front-loading washer and dryer. The smart TVs keep you entertained and connected. During your stay, you can enjoy the indulgence of Frette linens and Alchemist bath products. Security and ease of access are of paramount importance, and our residences feature safe, keyless entry locks. Covered parking facilities are provided to safeguard your vehicle. The pools, lounges, and green spaces provide a resort-like experience. Ariva’s prime location ensures that you are just minutes away from the Strip while being pampered in a tranquil retreat. Whether you are staying for 31 days or more, Ariva offers a personalized experience tailored to meet your needs. Prices start at $3,600 for a 30-night stay.

Discover more by following @arivaserviceresidences on Instagram or visit Ariva Serviced Residences.

For more information about the ARIVA Serviced Residences, please visit this link.