Pan Pacific London welcomes first guests

Pan Pacific London has opened to the first guests after a series of delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This haven in the heart of the city fuses together architecture, contemporary design, boundary-pushing wellbeing and leading destination restaurants and bars, with sincere Singaporean hospitality to create a lifestyle destination in London.

Located in Liverpool Street, Pan Pacific London is on the doorstep of world-renowned locations yet also home to its own inner world.

Sitting proudly in the landmark tower at One Bishopsgate Plaza, the hotel is situated near many of the finest attractions including high-end shopping in Spitalfields, the Barbican cultural hub and the stylish Shoreditch neighbourhood.

Epitomising the juxtaposition of old and new London architecture, Bishopsgate Plaza encapsulates not only a 43-storey bronze tower encompassing Pan Pacific London and private Sky Residence apartments, but also the 144-year-old Devonshire House featuring designer shops, a destination restaurant and a contemporary cocktail bar.

A landscaped public plaza seamlessly connects these two cultural hubs together, making it a 24-hour destination for meeting, living, working and discovering.

The hotel, including its accommodations, event spaces and public areas, has been created by esteemed design duo Yabu Pushelberg, who bring their signature style to the hotel sparked by the fusion of south-east Asian vibrancy and the refined elegance of traditional British design.

A unique sanctuary in the middle of the City of London, modern lines and artistic flair run throughout the hotel’s public spaces whilst guest rooms offer a sense of peace and calm with curved walls and neutral colour palettes.